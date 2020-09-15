It’s finally beginning to feel like fall.
The 2020-21 sports calendar got underway in Walker County last month, as New Waverly’s football and volleyball teams kicked off their 2020 campaigns. Now, Huntsville and Alpha Omega Academy are set to join the mix.
With a pair of volleyball season openers on deck, as well as a scrimmage against an East Texas football power, an exciting week is in store for sports fans in the area.
LADY HORNETS OPEN SEASON AT HOME
After scrimmages last Friday and Saturday, the Huntsville Lady Hornets are set for their first official volleyball match of 2020. Huntsville will host Cleveland and Bryan Rudder on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Lady Hornets will also face Lake Creek and Bryan at Lake Creek on Friday, followed by a dual match in New Caney on Saturday with the Lady Eagles and Crosby.
ALPHA OMEGA GETS STARTED
The Lady Lions’ volleyball team will be featured in the first Alpha Omega home game this fall when they take the court for their season opener on Tuesday.
AOA is set to begin its 2020 campaign with a pair of home matches this week. The first is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Shiner, with a home game scheduled for the same time Thursday against Lutheran North. The Alpha Omega cross country team also has a meet this Saturday at The Woodlands Christian Academy.
TRINITY AIMS TO BUILD OFF SUCCESS
Trinity secured its first football victory since 2018 last week, holding off Tarkington for a 26-13 road win. The Tigers will now look to translate this success to their home field. Trinity is scheduled to face Anderson-Shiro on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Fighting Owls are off to a 2-1 start this season after going 8-3 with a playoff appearance in 2019.
HUNTSVILLE SET TO SCRIMMAGE NO. 11 LUFKIN
With five playoff wins and and 21 total victories over the past two seasons, there’s no shortage of excitement surrounding Huntsville football in 2020. The Hornets enter the season ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, Division II, and they’ll get to test their abilities against another team this week. Huntsville is headed to Lufkin on Friday, where it will face the Panthers — ranked No. 11 in Class 5A, Division I — in a scrimmage scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. (freshman and junior varsity teams at 5 p.m.)
