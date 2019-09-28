Player of the Week

Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 5 of the high school football season. Voting is now closed.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Latel Sweat

Latel Sweat

 Name: Latel Sweat

School: Huntsville

Grade: Senior

Position: LB

Stats: 4 sacks

Kaden Hammack

Kaden Hammack

Name: Kaden Hammack

School: New Waverly

Grade: Senior

Position: LB

Stats: 12 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack (stopped two-point conversion in final minute to secure win)

Cole Garrison

Cole Garrison

Name: Cole Garrison

School: Alpha Omega

Grade: Junior

Position: Running Back/ Linebacker

Stats: 234 yards, 5 TDs

Who should be the Walker County Player of the Week?

Nominations based off performances during Week 5 of the high school football season.

You voted:

Tags

Recommended for you