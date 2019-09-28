Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 5 of the high school football season. Voting is now closed.
Name: Latel Sweat
School: Huntsville
Grade: Senior
Position: LB
Stats: 4 sacks
Name: Kaden Hammack
School: New Waverly
Grade: Senior
Position: LB
Stats: 12 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack (stopped two-point conversion in final minute to secure win)
Name: Cole Garrison
School: Alpha Omega
Grade: Junior
Position: Running Back/ Linebacker
Stats: 234 yards, 5 TDs
