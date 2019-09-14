Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 3 of the high school football season.
Name: Will Barnes
School: Huntsville
Grade: Senior
Position: Wide receiver
Stats: 8 rec, 69 yds, 1 TD
Name: Sebastine Amaro
School: New Waverly
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Quarterback
Stats: 27-37, 267 yds, 2 TDs, 88 rush yds
Name: Boyd Hanagriff
School: Alpha Omega
Grade: Junior
Position: Defensive end/fullback
Stats: 14 tkl, 6 TFL, 8 rush, 46 yds
