Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 3 of the high school football season.

Name: Will Barnes

School: Huntsville

Grade: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Stats: 8 rec, 69 yds, 1 TD

Name: Sebastine Amaro

School: New Waverly

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Quarterback

Stats: 27-37, 267 yds, 2 TDs, 88 rush yds

Name: Boyd Hanagriff

School: Alpha Omega

Grade: Junior

Position: Defensive end/fullback

Stats: 14 tkl, 6 TFL, 8 rush, 46 yds

