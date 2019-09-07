Player of the Week

Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 2 of the high school football season. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Cameron Myers mug

Name: Cameron Myers

School: Huntsville

Grade: Senior

Position: Running back

Stats: 40 rush yds, 2 TDs, 1 rec, 23 yds, 1 TD

Ty Elder mug

Name: Ty Elder

School: New Waverly

Grade: Junior

Position: Receiver

Stats: 5 rec, 152 yds, 1 TD

Harrison Allen mug

Name: Harrison Allen

School: Alpha Omega

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Quarterback

Stats: 11-13, 317 yds, 8 TDs

Tags