Below are the three candidates nominated for Walker County Player of the Week following Week 2 of the high school football season. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday.
Name: Cameron Myers
School: Huntsville
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Stats: 40 rush yds, 2 TDs, 1 rec, 23 yds, 1 TD
Name: Ty Elder
School: New Waverly
Grade: Junior
Position: Receiver
Stats: 5 rec, 152 yds, 1 TD
Name: Harrison Allen
School: Alpha Omega
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Quarterback
Stats: 11-13, 317 yds, 8 TDs
