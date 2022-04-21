DENVER – The 2021-22 All-WAC women's tennis teams have been named, following a vote of the WAC's 11 head coaches. Grand Canyon's Natasha Puehse headlines the awards, earning WAC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, while Sam Houston’s Megan Basson was named WAC Freshman of the Year and Tarleton’s Elianne Douglas-Miron earned WAC Coach of the Year honors.
Puehse was named WAC Player of the Year after going 4-0 in conference play at the No. 1 singles position. A first team All-WAC honoree as well, she notched a 10-5 overall record in dual matches this spring in helping the Lopes to the West Division title.
Basson earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors after going 4-1 in WAC play while playing as the Bearkats No. 1 player. Overall she registered an 8-7 singles record in her inaugural collegiate campaign.
Douglas-Miron earned WAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Tarleton to a 5-0 record in conference play and the first WAC title in school history after claiming the Southwest Division crown. She led the Texans to a league best 18 overall wins.
The complete All-WAC teams are listed below.
Player of the Year: Natasha Puehse, Grand Canyon
Freshman of the Year: Megan Basson, Sam Houston
Coach of the Year: Elianne Douglas-Miron, Tarleton
Singles All-Conference
First Team
Megan Basson, Sam Houston
Martha Makantasi, Tarleton
Deniza Marcinkevica, Tarleton
Natasha Puehse, Grand Canyon
Santa Strombacha, Grand Canyon
Celia Vaudiau, Tarleton
Second Team
Elsa Boisson, Tarleton
Paula Cerda, Stephen F. Austin
Anna Kouchnareva, Stephen F. Austin
Fabienne Schmidt, Grand Canyon
Marjorie Souza, UTRGV
Damera Sunskrithi, Sam Houston
Doubles All-Conference
First Team
Chloe Gavino/Lisa Zhu, NM State
Martha Makantasi/Deniza Marcinkevica, Tarleton
Natasha Puehse/Santa Strombacha, Grand Canyon
Second Team
Liliya Dimova/Elenda Kraleva, Seattle U
Autum Prudhomme/Fabienne Schmidt, Grand Canyon
Marjorie Souza/Barbara Martinez, UTRGV
