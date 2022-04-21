Megan basson

Megan Basson hits a shot during a match. 

DENVER – The 2021-22 All-WAC women's tennis teams have been named, following a vote of the WAC's 11 head coaches. Grand Canyon's Natasha Puehse headlines the awards, earning WAC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, while Sam Houston’s Megan Basson was named WAC Freshman of the Year and Tarleton’s Elianne Douglas-Miron earned WAC Coach of the Year honors.

Puehse was named WAC Player of the Year after going 4-0 in conference play at the No. 1 singles position. A first team All-WAC honoree as well, she notched a 10-5 overall record in dual matches this spring in helping the Lopes to the West Division title.

Basson earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors after going 4-1 in WAC play while playing as the Bearkats No. 1 player. Overall she registered an 8-7 singles record in her inaugural collegiate campaign.

Douglas-Miron earned WAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Tarleton to a 5-0 record in conference play and the first WAC title in school history after claiming the Southwest Division crown. She led the Texans to a league best 18 overall wins.

The complete All-WAC teams are listed below.

Player of the Year: Natasha Puehse, Grand Canyon

Freshman of the Year: Megan Basson, Sam Houston

Coach of the Year: Elianne Douglas-Miron, Tarleton

Singles All-Conference

First Team

Megan Basson, Sam Houston

Martha Makantasi, Tarleton

Deniza Marcinkevica, Tarleton

Natasha Puehse, Grand Canyon

Santa Strombacha, Grand Canyon

Celia Vaudiau, Tarleton

Second Team

Elsa Boisson, Tarleton

Paula Cerda, Stephen F. Austin

Anna Kouchnareva, Stephen F. Austin

Fabienne Schmidt, Grand Canyon

Marjorie Souza, UTRGV

Damera Sunskrithi, Sam Houston

Doubles All-Conference

First Team

Chloe Gavino/Lisa Zhu, NM State

Martha Makantasi/Deniza Marcinkevica, Tarleton

Natasha Puehse/Santa Strombacha, Grand Canyon

Second Team

Liliya Dimova/Elenda Kraleva, Seattle U

Autum Prudhomme/Fabienne Schmidt, Grand Canyon

Marjorie Souza/Barbara Martinez, UTRGV

