DENVER – Abilene Christian’s Jamal January and Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 2 through 6.
Fritsch, a senior from Sealy, Texas, won the pole vault event at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Friday. He recorded a season-best mark of 5.54m (18’ 2”) that puts him first in the WAC and sixth in the NCAA performance lists according to TFRRS.
January, a senior from Austin, Texas, placed fourth in the 60m hurdles at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Friday. He updated his collegiate best with a time of 7.88 seconds that puts him first and 41st at the WAC and NCAA performance list, respectively, according to TFRRS.
Other track nominees: Sam Houston’s Andrew Bosquez placed second in the mile (4:04.93) at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Friday.
