THE WOODLANDS — After winning the first FCS National Championship in program history amid a pandemic season that included opt-outs, cancelations and a bevy of unusual circumstances, the Sam Houston Bearkats heard plenty of noise about a hypothetical asterisk next to their title run.
Head coach K.C. Keeler acknowledged such chatter when he took the stage Wednesday afternoon at WAC Media Day in The Woodlands. In fact, as his team prepares its pursuit of becoming just the fifth repeat champion in FCS history, he embraces the notion.
“There should be an asterisk,” Keeler said. “What these guys did was one of the greatest feats ever in the history of FCS football. Going through a pandemic, going through not having a locker room, just all the things we went through as a program … we're chasing part of our legacy. Is this one of the great teams? Is this going to be our start to a run that is historic? That's what these guys want.
“When you come play for me, you know we're going to talk about trying to win a national championship. I apologize to the staff, because people think that's hard putting that out there. I just can't do it any other way. I was raised as a coach and a player that you put that ultimate goal out there, so there's no mistaking what direction we're trying to take this thing. Our players are aware that going and winning a national championship will put them in rarefied air.”
HUNTER TO THE HUNTED
After being overlooked for the majority of last season, with Sam Houston starting the spring at No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and entering the playoffs at No. 4 despite a 6-0 regular-season record, the Bearkats won’t be playing the role of the underdog any longer.
Fortunately for them, they bring back all of their starters and specialists from their title run, in addition to adding several potential impact players from the transfer portal and high school ranks. As a result, Sam Houston’s players and coaches aren’t phased at the prospects of having a target on their backs.
“When you're the hunted, every game you play is the highlight of the opponent's schedule,” Keeler said. “The good thing is we have our whole team back — and they're not just great players, they're great people.”
Two of these returners — junior quarterback Eric Schmid and senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay, who recently swept the WAC’s preseason player of the year honors — joined their head coach for Wednesday’s event at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.
Both admit that this season has a different feel to it after going from back-to-back missed playoff appearances to hoisting the national championship trophy.
“It's definitely different,” Schmid said. “The two years prior to that it was kind of embarrassing not making the playoffs. But for me, it doesn't really change anything. It's a new season. You're going to have to go out there and play the same teams regardless of what you did last year. I like taking it one game at a time and trying to beat that opponent.”
“A little bit,” Kay added, “but I still feel like we're a bit of an underdog. We were the underdog all throughout the playoffs, which was a little crazy, but it's cool. We'll have a target on our back and keep playing.”
QUICK TURNAROUND
With the Bearkats set to play a minimum of 20 games — and up to as many as 24 — in 2021, the lack of a true offseason has been a prevailing storyline surrounding the national champs. Only South Dakota State, which fell to Sam Houston in the title game, is at such an extreme disadvantage.
The Bearkats have placed an emphasis on rest and conditioning, as well as high-rep, lower-weight work in the weightroom, in preparation for a season that will be even more taxing on the body than usual. The husband-wife duo of strength coach Parker Whiteman and dietician Susana Whiteman has led the charge in helping the team prepare for the start of fall camp.
“Our strength and conditioning coach got us back lifting a lot,” Kay said. “We trust in the lifting plan and we do a lot of reps. Not too much weight or running to where it's crazy, but stuff that's going to keep us in shape and not hurt us in the long run.”
Schmid — who took a beating in the national championship, at one point spitting up blood on the sidelines — said that he is 95% back to full strength after making the most of the team’s six-week break after the title game.
“Just getting rest and trying to get healthy again,” Schmid said of his biggest focus this summer. “Our strength coach and dietician did a really good job of getting us back ready to go for the fall. We're ready. Fall camp is coming up, and I think we're in a good place.”
EXPANSION ON THE WAY?
In light of recent major realignment developments at the FBS level, conference expansion was a natural topic of discussion at WAC Media Day. The conference — which announced the additions of Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Southern Utah in January — has made it clear that it is not done expanding, something WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd reiterated on Wednesday.
Hurd acknowledged that schools have reached out about joining the conference, but did not reveal these specific institutions. He believes the ideal number of football-playing members for the conference is nine, which is two more than the number currently slated to participate in the 2022 season. Hurd noted that the WAC is “not close” to adding another school or two at this exact moment, “but that can change overnight.”
“In 2022, as of today, we have seven,” Hurd said. “In my ideal world, I think nine is a good number because it allows for eight conference games, with four home and four away. And it still allows schools to play a big game or two from a non-conference standpoint.
“That's the ideal number. Can we get there? I think we can. How quickly we can, I don't know. I learned long ago that it's hard to predict those types of things. I believe it will be done and I think it will be sooner than later, but that's just a projection on my part.”
