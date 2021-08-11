DENVER – Following a short offseason and an influx of new programs, Stephen F. Austin is the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division in women's soccer, while Utah Valley is the coaches’ pick to win the WAC West Division.
Meanwhile, Sam Houston was slotted fifth in the Southwest Division after the Lady Kats finished with a final mark of 7-6-1 in the spring season.
Individually, Seattle U’s Sydney Carr and UVU’s Jenna Shephard were selected as the WAC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year respectively in a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.
WAC-newcomer Stephen F. Austin received three first place votes to edge out Abilene Christian and Lamar for the top spot with 22 points, compared with two first place votes and 18 points for the Wildcats and one first place vote and 18 points for the Cardinals. UT Rio Grande Valley was picked fourth, followed by Sam Houston in fifth and Chicago State in sixth.
In the west, defending WAC champion Utah Valley received four first place votes and 24 total points to edge out rival Seattle U for the first spot. The Redhawks received one first place vote and 21 points to take second, followed by Grand Canyon, with the final first place vote and 17 points, in third. California Baptist takes fourth, NM State is fifth and Dixie State is sixth.
Carr represented the Redhawks on the Preseason All-WAC team, while Shephard was joined by teammates Sadie Brockback, Heather Stainbrook and Amber Tripp. California Baptist had two players honored as Erin Gallagher and Romy Salvador represented the Lancers. Also earning honors were Abilene Christian’s Christina Arteaga, Dixie State’s Whitley Griffiths, Grand Canyon’s Marleen Schimmer and Stephen F. Austin’s Jamie Jezierski.
