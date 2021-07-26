With WAC media day set for Wednesday and the ASUN revealing its preseason awards this week, the time has arrived to dissect what to expect for the one and only installment of the WAC-ASUN Challenge.
Created to provide an automatic playoff bid and scheduling alliance for a pair of upstart FCS football leagues, the two conferences have joined forces for a fall season that promises to provide plenty of intrigue. There are national title contenders, including the most recent FCS champion, as well as a competitive middle tier that is more than capable of pulling off upsets.
Here are The Item’s preseason power rankings for the WAC-ASUN Challenge:
1. Sam Houston
There will be plenty of debate about Rest vs. Rust in the coming weeks. However, until someone knocks off the defending champions — especially considering the fact that the Bearkats bring back all of their starters and specialists from this spring’s national title run — there should be no dispute about who the top team in the country is.
Sam Houston ran through a murderers’ row in the playoffs on its way to an undefeated FCS championship, beating four teams that ranked in the top-10 in the final FCS Coaches Poll and three that finished in the top-five. In addition to bringing back all of the key pieces from their title run, including a whopping 22 all-conference honorees, the Bearkats also add a handful of notable FBS transfers. Expect players like offensive lineman Reece Jordan, a graduate transfer from Texas State, and former Memphis linebacker Tim Hart to help Sam Houston overcome the wear-and-tear from playing 20-plus games in a 12-month span.
Game to watch: at Central Arkansas, Sept. 25
2. Central Arkansas
Unlike their former Southland Conference counterparts at the top of the power rankings, the Bears have had plenty of time to rest up in 2021.
Central Arkansas entered last fall ahead of Sam Houston at the No. 1 spot in the SLC’s preseason poll. Unlike the Bearkats, however, UCA elected to pass on the opportunity to compete for championships in the spring, opting to play for television exposure and financial opportunities in the fall instead. The Bears will be fully rested this season as a result, unlike the league’s other two presumed top contenders. They lose a star cornerback in Los Angeles Rams fourth-round pick Robert Rochell, but bring back three offensive playmakers with All-American potential in quarterback Breylin Smith and receivers Lujuan Winningham and Tyler Hudson.
Game to watch: at Arkansas State, Sept. 4
3. Jacksonville State
The Gamecocks round out the WAC-ASUN Challenge’s crop of potential national title contenders.
Jacksonville State enters the makeshift league’s only season coming off a top-10 finish and its sixth Ohio Valley Conference championship in the past seven years. JSU will face a significant uptick in competition, especially at the top of the conference. These in-conference challenges could actually benefit the Gamecocks, though, by the time the postseason rolls around. Ever since their trip to the 2015 national title game, they are 2-4 in the playoffs and have failed to advance past the second round.
Uncertainty surrounding the availability of quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb is troublesome for JSU, as is the transfer of All-American tight end Trae Barry. That said, history has shown that talent is rarely an issue for the Gamecocks — evidenced by Webb leading them to a national seed in the spring following an injury to Cooper in the fall.
Game to watch: vs. Central Arkansas, Oct. 30
4. Stephen F. Austin
While the Lumberjacks might be a year or two away from picking up their first playoff win in over a decade, nothing is stopping them from playing spoiler during the 2021 season.
Stephen F. Austin has its most momentum as a program in recent memory, and could be on the verge of posting its first winning record in league play since 2014. SFA went 6-4 last fall, while staying competitive against a pair of FBS schools in UTEP and UTSA.
Trae Self provides the Lumberjacks with a veteran presence under center and will have his top target back, as Xavier Gipson returns following a 2020 campaign that netted him Sophomore All-American honors from HERO Sports. Dennis Osagiede and Caleb Fox, meanwhile, will help anchor a promising defensive line that could prove to be one of the most fearsome in the country.
Game to watch: vs. Sam Houston, Oct. 2
5. Eastern Kentucky
Despite being the presumed bottom-dweller of the new ASUN additions, Eastern Kentucky has reason for optimism this fall.
The Colonels went 3-6 overall last fall, but posted a .500 record against FCS competition and nearly had an FBS upset over Troy. They also beat No. 11 Central Arkansas at home in a 31-28 stunner, thanks to a 21-yard touchdown pass from Matt Wilcox Jr. to Dakota Allen with six seconds remaining. It'll be an uphill battle to upset their new league rival on the road, where they lost by double digits last year, but they shouldn’t be counted out with All-American linebacker Matthew Jackson returning and seven FBS transfers joining the mix.
Game to watch: at Central Arkansas, Oct. 16
6. Lamar
Aside from defending national champion Sam Houston, there’s a case to be made that no WAC team benefited more from the spring season than Lamar.
With 50 freshmen on the roster, the Cardinals managed to go 2-4 during a spring campaign that appeared to have the potential to be a winless season. The four losses were downright ugly, by an average of 40.5 points to be exact, but simply tasting success should be a confidence boost for a young Cardinals team. They return a pair of all-conference selections in defensive back Anthony Ruffin and defensive lineman Tylo Phillips, in addition to bringing in the No. 13 recruiting class in the FCS, according to 247Sports.
Contending for a conference championship is still at least a couple years away for Lamar, but competing for one of the mid-tier spots in the league isn’t out of the realm of possibility this season.
Game to watch: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Nov. 20
7. Abilene Christian
The Wildcats have rest on their side this season, but that’s about the only positive takeaway from a forgettable fall campaign.
Abilene Christian went 1-5 last year, with a double-digit loss at home to Division II Angelo State among the five defeats. It’s difficult to imagine ACU doing much better in a league that includes three potential national title contenders and multiple Walter Payton Award hopefuls.
On a positive note, the Wildcats return a pair of first-team all-conference selections in freshman running back Jermiah Dobbins and senior defensive lineman Quent Titre. They also add three FBS transfers, including Texas offensive lineman and former four-star recruit Reese Moore.
Game to watch: vs. Lamar, Oct. 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.