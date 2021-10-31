DENVER — The 2021-22 WAC Women's Soccer Tournament is officially set as Stephen F. Austin and Grand Canyon clinched the titles of the Southwest and West divisions, respectively, and they will automatically advance to the semifinals at Abilene, Texas.
Stephen F. Austin secured the Southwest division title with two games to spare when they beat Chicago State, Oct. 22. Following the first-round bye the Lumberjacks will face the winner of West No. 2 Utah Valley and Southwest No. 3 Sam Houston, Friday at 7 p.m.
It took Grand Canyon all 14 conference matches to clinch the No. 1 West division spot. Following the Lumberjacks straight to a semifinal spot, the Lopes will be waiting for the winner of Southwest No. 2 Lamar and West No. 3 NM State, Friday at 4 p.m.
Lamar secured the number two spot of the Southwest division with a win over host Abilene Christian, Saturday. The Cardinals will go head-to-head with West No. 3 NM State, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Utah Valley went neck and neck with Grand Canyon until the last match of regular season and earned the number two spot of the West division. The Wolverines will face Southwest No. 3 Sam Houston, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
All five matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
2021-22 WAC Women's Soccer Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, November 3
Game One: Southwest No. 2 Lamar vs. West No. 3 NM State, 4 p.m. CT
Game Two: West No. 2 Utah Valley vs. Southwest No. 3 Sam Houston, 7 p.m. CT
Friday, November 5
Game Three: West No. 1 Grand Canyon vs. Winner Game One, 4 p.m. CT
Game Four: Southwest No. 1 Stephen F. Austin vs. Winner Game Two, 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, November 7
Championship Game, 1 p.m. CT
