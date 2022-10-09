HUNTSVILLE — Walker County football had a successful Friday night with two teams getting wins.
Huntsville traveled to Bryan where they ran away with a 24-10 win over the Rangers. New Waverly would travel to Anderson-Shiro getting a 35-12 win over the Owls after a second-half comeback. Alpha Omega Academy traveled to Houston and faced Northland Christian, 42-0.
This week’s nominees for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville’s Zach Moss, New Waverly’s Noah Vick and AOA’s Lukas Collier.
Zach Moss, Huntsville: The sophomore defensive end was a force for the Hornets. He was able to get into the backfield several times with two sacks and multiple tackles for loss.
Noah Vick, New Waverly: The junior linebacker had 13 tackles for the Dogs with an interception to tag along.
Lukas Collier, Alpha Omega Academy: The sophomore linebacker had six tackles and three tackles for loss in the Lions game.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
