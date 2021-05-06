After escaping close calls in the first two rounds of the postseason, only one team stands between Sam Houston and a trip to the FCS championship game.
The Bearkats will return to national television this week, as they take on James Madison — the only team not named North Dakota State to be crowned champion in the past nine seasons — in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bowers Stadium.
In order to gain better insight into the Dukes, we caught up with James Madison beat writer Greg Madia from the Daily News Record in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Here’s what he had to say about this weekend’s FCS semifinal showdown:
Q: We're going to talk about this weekend's matchup between the Dukes and the Bearkats, but before we do that let's look back. James Madison had it's most impressive performance of the season last week in my opinion. What was the thing that impressed you the most about JMU during their quarterfinal win over North Dakota?
GM: Their balance on offense. It was probably their best offensive game of the year, considering the competition was pretty good. You look at what JMU did ... first of all, they were able to establish the run against a blitzing, aggressive UND defense that wanted to put pressure on the opposing backfield and quarterback. I think their plan was to run the ball early and make that UND defense slow down a little bit, then have them up against the line of scrimmage waiting to stop the run and hit them over the top with the deep ball to Antwane Wells.
Their balance on offense was impressive. They ran the ball very well. Percy Agyei-Obese was over 100 yards, and then Cole Johnson had his most efficient game — 14-17 for 251 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Then all of a sudden Antwane Wells is becoming a bit of a star in the postseason ... so I was very, very impressed with what I saw from James Madison on offense.
Q: We all saw what happened last week against North Dakota State ... how do you see James Madison attacking Sam Houston offensively? The Bearkats are probably going to want to play man, stack the box and force the quarterback to beat them. How do you see it playing out?
GM: That's how every team has played James Madison this season — they put their defenders near the line of scrimmage, and hope it's enough to slow the Dukes' running game. They've handled it well most of the season. They struggled a little bit against Richmond, but even against North Dakota and VMI, JMU has run the ball well even when the opposing defense loaded the box. I think Sam Houston is more talented than those teams in the front seven, so I think that could be a difference.
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday, 'Man, this Sam Houston team is not the same team that came to James Madison in 2016.' I think he's trying to let the JMU fans understand that, because they remember 2016. Cignetti said that this team is as talented as they come. They have great skill players on offense, and then on defense, they're very physical and built differently than they have in the past. James Madison respects the transformation that Sam Houston has made to get to this point.
Q: Looking back to Sam Houston's game against North Dakota State, the thing they did more than anything was make NDSU beat them with the passing game — which they weren't able to do. Cole Johnson had a really great performance last week ... but still hasn't really been relied on, where a team stops their rushing attack and he has to go win them the game. What are your thoughts on if they get in a situation where Cole Johnson is having to throw the ball 25 times or so.
GM: That's a great question. It hasn't really had to happen yet, because James Madison has been pretty much able to run the ball as they see fit — although I will say he had to make some tough throws in the Richmond game. I thought Richmond's defense was pretty stout ... and there were times in that game where Cole Johnson had to make some tough throws. So you've seen it for stretches where he's been put under pressure, but you haven't seen it from the first quarter all the way through the end of the game.
I think Cole's maturation has been one of the more interesting revelations of this season for James Madison, because it was early March when JMU kind of flipped the switch and was ready to start Gage Maloney after he led a fourth-quarter comeback at Elon. Then JMU goes on its COVID pause, Maloney is unavailable for their game at William and Mary, and then Johnson comes out slinging. He looked as good as he ever has, and he's just built off that game. This past Sunday was his cleanest game ... and I think the emergence of Antwane Wells has helped too.
Q: Sam Houston has a solid running game and a passing game that can break a big play at any time. How does JMU plan to approach defending the Bearkats?
GM: I think they're happy they saw VMI a little bit, because they're at least somebody that spreads you out and makes you cover a lot of the field. James Madison played pretty well against VMI, although there were some late mistakes. I think with Sam Houston, you just look at the number of weapons they have — from their running back group to their receiver group — and that's a lot of people to defend. That is going to be interesting. Can they stay with a team that spreads them out like a few weeks ago? One huge key is going to be whether senior cornerback Wesley McCormick can play ... he's a day-to-day, so it's a big bonus for JMU if he plays. They need him to be a good cover corner, which he has been this year.
They did get Greg Ross back from injury, who's a transfer from North Carolina, and I think that could help them, but it's interesting because it's just a different style than they normally see. They're familiar with Sam Houston running back Ramon Jefferson from his time in the CAA at Maine. James Madison has two coaches who were at Maine when Jefferson was starring there as freshman, so they know what he and some of those other weapons bring to the table. It should be interesting, and the contrast in styles makes it unique.
Follow Greg Madia on Twitter @Madia_DNRSports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.