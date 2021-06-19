Another honor has rolled in for the Huntsville softball program following a dominant 2021 campaign, with junior outfielder Jensen Vienne being selected to one of the Texas Girls Coaching Association’s 5A/6A all-star teams.
Vienne was one of 14 girls to be selected to the blue team, which is made up of Texas high school juniors going into their senior season. The Baylor commit will be representing Huntsville and this region as they take on the red team on July 14 at Arlington High School.
“I’m very, very excited,” Vienne said. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for, let alone be on the team. I am just very excited to represent my school, my district and my community. I’m just really excited that I got this opportunity.”
In addition to the all-star game, there will be skill-specific drills for participants to showcase their talents. To be elected, one must first receive a nomination from a member of the TGCA. It must then be voted on by the organization.
“I’m just really proud of her,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I’m proud of the whole team, but I am really proud of the work that she put in.”
With her selection, Vienne will be able to reconnect with former players she teamed up with in travel ball. She will also be able to help build off her District MVP season with some of the best high school softball players in the state of Texas.
“Just to be with the top players in the state is just amazing,” Vienne said. “A lot of them I know, am friends with and have played before. Just being able to learn from each other, you don’t get to do that every day.”
Vienne was one of nine 5A players selected to the blue team.
“I think it’s a huge thing,” Bryan said. “It is a huge compliment to Jensen and the hard work she has put in this year. It’s a compliment to us as a team because she is a huge part of what we do. She’s representing our high school and our softball program, and I think that speaks wonders for her and the program that we have been working so hard to change.”
Vienne finished the year with 55 hits, 58 RBIs, 13 home runs and a whopping .505 batting average. In addition to this stellar performance at the plate, she excelled defensively in the outfield.
With one season left in her high school career, Vienne is ready to leave it all on the field.
“I’ve just tried to make every season the best I could,” Vienne said. “Honestly, I was just trying to do it all for my team. I was just trying to do whatever I could for my team, coaches and school.”
