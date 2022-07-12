HUNTSVILLE — For the second straight season, Huntsville softball has seen a member of their team recognized by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Lady Hornet’s center fielder Jensen Vienne has been elected to the TSWA honorable mention team for her work in centerfield and at the plate.
Vienne’s senior campaign saw her switch from her usual spot as the cleanup hitter and become the leadoff batter for a part of the season. she would eventually become the second batter for the rest of the season.
She would finish the year with a .415 batting average in 94 at-bats in 126 plate appearances. Vienne would also have 39 hits and score all but four times she was on base. She would also draw 25 walks on the season while driving in 24 runs for the Lady Hornets.
Vienne’s defense also greatly influenced the Lady Hornet’s success. She would field 97.9% on 48 chances, with one error all season.
“We are so proud of Jensen and her last season as a Lady Hornet,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I think this award speaks volumes for her work in her four years with us. It’s just a final acknowledgment going forward into her continued success at Baylor and in her future endeavors. She has set numerous records and built a legacy here at Huntsville that will be hard to fill. I think this TSWA all-state nomination is just the icing on the cake for all of her hard work and dedication over the past 4 years.”
As Vienne’s time in a Lady Hornets has come to a close, she will continue her softball career at Baylor University this upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.