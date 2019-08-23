The Huntsville Hornets wrapped up their preseason with a scrimmage against Lufkin on Friday night at Hornet Field.
Huntsville and the Panthers went at it for a little over an hour in a controlled scrimmaged setting, before tying at 7 in two quarters of live action. Here's a look at some of the top highlights from the scrimmage:
Almost time...Huntsville and Lufkin varsity squads take the field pic.twitter.com/uTqzEr9HZS— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 23, 2019
Quaterian Riles gets to the QB with ease pic.twitter.com/yJoJbJ9TKb— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Another sack for the Huntsville D, this time by Colorado State commit Briceon Hayes pic.twitter.com/GM2ZPDZlS0— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Heck of a pass breakup by Kobe Lewis pic.twitter.com/Z9UacJ8ZOT— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Another sack for the Hornet D on third down pic.twitter.com/WiIwkQv8cK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
The dynamic duo of Briceon Hayes and Jordan Brown strikes on third down to get the Hornets off the field pic.twitter.com/raO54KVTlF— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Interception (that would’ve been a pick six in a regular season game) by Kobe Lewis pic.twitter.com/GPWnLvBLjV— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
40+ yd TD pass from Matthew Southern to Tyrique Carter. Huntsville and Lufkin are tied up at 7 with 6:33 left. pic.twitter.com/DfturyrwFJ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Woodberry with the pass breakup to force 4th down pic.twitter.com/haQNUUSfud— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
Matthew Southern connects with Justin Butcher on the final play of the night. Huntsville and Lufkin finish two quarters of live action tied at 7. pic.twitter.com/Q7lmudbJON— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 24, 2019
