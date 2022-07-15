NEW WAVERLY — In her finals season in a New Waverly uniform, senior Cecilia Vasquez was named to the Texas Sports Writers Associations Honorable mention 3A team.
Vasquez was the Lady Dogs' starting shortstop for her previous three years but New Waverly needed assistance behind the dish.
As a senior, she played the entirety of the season out of position as New Waverly was looking for somebody to step up. She didn’t miss a beat. She also led the team in fielding percentage making the play 98.3% out of the 288 total chances.
Her defense was steller and Vasquez was a powerhouse at the plate. After 30 games played, she would have a batting average of .685 with one strikeout. The lone strike-out was in game one of the regional quarterfinal game. In the game following her one strikeout, she would hit two home runs.
“I thought it was a really good honor for her,” former head coach and current Intermediate school principal Larry Carlson said. “Being on any all-state type of list in your first year at a position is incredible. I thought it was a great honor for her and it’s a great way for her to end her career here. I’m looking for bigger and better things at the next level from her.”
Vasquez will now head to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to continue her softball career.
