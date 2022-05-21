NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly softball advanced to the regional quarterfinals before getting bested by East Bernard.
However, the Lady Dogs season would not go unnoticed by their peers.
Senior catcher Cecilia Vasquez led the way for the Lady Dogs earning the district 23-3A MVP award after her stellar senior season.
New Waverly’s pitcher and first baseman Samantha Temple earned a superlative as she was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the district.
Freshman pitcher Mallie West saw a load of action in the circle this year and was named the Pitcher of the Year for her work. New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson was also named the district Coach of the Year,
New Waverly’s all-district first-team selections included Lily Simmons, Ashley Billnoske and Savanna Chitwood. Kaelynn Stewart was the lone Lady Dog to earn a spot on the all-district second team.
