HUMBLE — In a game that took extra time, New Waverly boys’ basketball was able to overcome East Chambers in the UIL class 3A area round.
The Bulldogs, with a bench of six players, pieced their way to a 60-58 win over the Buccaneers in overtime.
“It was a big win for us,” Bulldogs head coach Melvin Williams said. “It was an exciting win and we just took care of business down the stretch. We made some layups that we needed to keep the game going back-and-forth. The kids never gave up. They fought hard and left it all on the court. They listened to me tonight even though we had some turnovers throughout the game. They tried and tried.”
New Waverly saw a tall task opening the game, as they were already at a disadvantage with their roster. The Bulldogs sat with eight members on the bench to the Bucs of 10 that helped off the bench.
That didn’t stop the Dogs though who had a tough task of beating the Buccaneers press to start the game.
“It was big for us because I told the guys this game would come down to making good passes, layups, free throws and taking care of the ball,” Williams said.
New Waverly would find the open man to move the ball down the court and get out to an early 14-7 lead, but a Buccaneer timeout would lead them on a 9-3 run to make it a one point game after the first quarter.
But New Waverly would not waver, and continued to hit shots under the basket. A drive by senior Joe Bryant gave the Bulldogs the lead going into the half time break.
“It was big because it gave us the momentum coming out,” Williams said. “We didn’t want to come out flat in the second half, knowing that we could just play and leave it on the court.”
New Waverly would then come out from the break and continue to play a close game. Both squads struggled to get any offense going early in the third.
But then East Chambers slowed the ball down and was able to get its first lead of the game. The Buccaneers would lead by as many as four, with 62 seconds left in the game.
New Waverly would then turn to a layup to tie the game, but left some time on the clock for East Chambers.
A missed three pointer allowed for a Bulldogs time out with two seconds but they were unable to get a shot off.
Freethrows played a big part in this game and were important for the Dogs as they went 12-17 from the charity stripe and hit vital shots down the stretch.
New Waverly would see a key role from its seniors in the game, as post player Dylan Schaub led the team with 19 points, going 3-4 from the line.
Senior Eastin Barge also played a big part, as he knocked down a free throw to ice the game for New Waverly. Senior Joe Bryant also saw himself with 17 points.
All six Bulldogs that hit the court saw nearly 30 minutes apiece, some never getting a break.
“It’s just a lot of effort, a lot of heart and a lot of energy,” Williams said. “That’s why in practice we run so much for games like this.”
Now, the Bulldogs get a bit of a break before heading back to the court for the regional quarterfinals.
A light practice tomorrow and an off day Sunday will be key for these Dogs.
“It will be big for us,” Williams said. “We will go in tomorrow for treatment and get on the court a bit. We will have a break on Sunday and get ready for Tuesday.”
New Waverly will play Central Heights in the regional round with details still TBD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.