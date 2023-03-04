WACO — New Waverly’s magical run comes to an end in the regional finals against Hitchcock.
New Waverly’s roster of six players held tough, but Hitchcock was able to break the game open in the first quarter and never looked back as they secured the 65-44 win to advance to the state tournamnt.
“It was a game that we came into and wanted to fight,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “I told the boys to just leave it all on the court like we do every game. Let's try to come out and play good defense, box out because I knew rebounding was going to be a big thing as well as taking care of the ball. The boys fought hard for all 32 minutes.”
Hitchcock and New Waverly both opened the game swapping baskets but senior Jeremy Miles would hit the wood and would be slow to get up and Hitchcock capitalized.
Hitchcock would go on a 6-0 run to break the game open making it 19-10 at the end of the first.
With a short bench, New Waverly wasn’t able to control the tempo, and Hitchcock capitalized on it and just continued to stretch the game open as New Waverly couldn’t buy a basket for the rest of the first half.
New Waverly would go cold scoring six second quarter points as Hitchcock did the opposite as they scored 16 and blew the game open leaving New Waverly with a 34-16 deficit at the half.
“It was a big momentum change because we were going back and forth with the baskets,” Williams said. “They got the momentum off Jeremy having to sit out and it played in their favor for a couple of minutes and they got the lead and we couldn’t catch up.”
New Waverly’s offense would struggle for most of the game though, as they couldn’t apply pressure or get anything going for a majority of the game.
But the one thing is for certain, they never wavered and fought all the way to the end of the game.
For a majority of the postseason, New Waverly would see a six-man bench that never got rest and after playing last night, you could see the teams fatigue as shots clank off the front of the rim and they were unable to get out to any fast breaks.
Hitchcock also played the glass stronger and had multiple second-chance opportunities.
New Waverly would be led by seniors Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant in the game but their combined 31 points would not be enough to overcome a deep Hitchcock team.
“I think fatigue played into a lot of it,” Williams said. “ We have eight players on the team and when you get this far, you have to have some depth.”
As the season now comes to an end for the Dogs, it was a magical one. The six players, Robert Young, Evan Erwin, Eastin Barge, Dylan Schaub, Miles and Bryant made everything count until the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m proud of them and I wouldn't trade them for the world,” Williams said. “They left it all on the court and they left their legacy.”
New Waverly will see seven members of the eight-man roster graduate and will have to look towards underclassmen in next year's season.
