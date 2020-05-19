After more than two months without organized sports, the University Interscholastic League revealed Tuesday that schools will soon be able to take part in some athletic activities.
In response to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement this week that sports leagues and youth camps could resume starting May 31, the UIL stated in a memo to coaches and athletic directors that it is “actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8.”
The UIL suspended the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year on March 13 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, before ultimately canceling it on April 17. The memo states that the UIL hopes to have more details on its plan to allow limited activities later this week.
