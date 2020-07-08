As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Texas, the University Interscholastic League has adjusted its guidance for summer workouts.
The UIL released its updated guidelines for summer strength and conditioning and sport specific instruction Wednesday morning, noting that the “guidance is in effect immediately until the first day of instruction or the start of in-season activities, whichever is earlier.”
Huntsville, which proactively suspended activities on June 24, is set to resume activities July 13 — which is also the first date that the UIL will allow offense versus defense drills.
Another one of the most notable aspects of the new UIL guidelines relates to masks and face coverings, in accordance with Executive Order GA-29.
Unless a designated exemption — listed at uiltexas.org — applies, “all employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising.” Face coverings will not be required while consuming food or drink, in a pool, lake or similar body of water, when maintaining at least six feet of social distancing and other circumstances covered under the executive order.
While not required during active exercise, the UIL notes that “schools must require students and staff to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow them to maintain safe distancing.”
The UIL also updated its protocols relating to individuals with confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19.
Staff, students or visitors that have tested positive for the coronavirus or have displayed symptoms must complete the following three-step process for re-entry: at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications); the individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The release also notes that "individuals — including students, teachers, staff, or other campus visitors — who have had close contact with someone who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, as narrowly defined in this document and as determined by the appropriate public health agency, should stay at home through the 14-day incubation period, and should not be allowed on campus."
Click here to view the full release from the UIL.
