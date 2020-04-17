The University Interscholastic League and TAPPS canceled all remaining spring competitions Friday afternoon, a decision that followed Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
A UIL release states that practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice. However, previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. Visit uiltexas.org and the UIL social media accounts for the latest updates.
TAPPS notes that it will continue the development of guidelines and parameters for the return to activities over the summer months and into the fall of 2020.
"Thank you to our seniors who have worked hard for not only this Spring, but over the last four years," TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer said in a statement. "While we can no longer provide an avenue for your senior season to progress to its normal conclusion, we do wish to recognize you as you move to your next opportunities.
"To our parents and fans, thank you for your support of TAPPS, our member schools and our students. We look forward to our community returning to our best new normal once health conditions allow."
