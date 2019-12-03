Texas high school football fans were whipped into a frenzy Tuesday morning, as the University Interscholastic League unveiled its conference cutoff numbers.
The biennial release, which groups schools based on student enrollment numbers, sparked widespread speculation throughout the state as to how districts will realign for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
District 10-5A, Division II has two teams — Katy Paetow and Cleveland — slated to move up to Division I, while Huntsville, A&M Consolidated, Bryan Rudder, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek and Lamar Consolidated will remain in Division II.
As Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern notes, UIL realignment “is one of the most tight-lipped secrets in the world, not just football,” making it seemingly impossible to predict. But with the scheduled Feb. 3 realignment inching closer, we’ll take our shot.
Here are three speculations on how Huntsville’s future district could shape up:
The band stays together...for the most part
On the surface, keeping District 10 together as much as possible seems to make the most sense. Six of the eight teams are back, with natural replacements for the other two emerging. Lamar Fulshear is moving up from 4A-DI, while Humble Kingwood Park is headed down from 5A-DII. Fulshear is a bit of a drive from the majority of the teams in the district, but makes sense if Lamar Consolidated remains in this group. Meanwhile, Kingwood Park is already in the same district as Huntsville, Montgomery and Lake Creek for other sports, and is within 60 miles of five of the current league members.
Resizing
There is also the chance that Huntsville is no longer in an eight-team district by the time the 2020 season rolls around, which would have implications beyond who the Hornets face in league play. Either by complete restructuring or minor tweaks, it’s entirely possible that Huntsville finds itself in a seven- or nine-team district. Outside of Fulshear and Kingwood Park, Houston Austin, Galena Park, Lumberton and Texas City are new additions to Division II to keep an eye on if there are significant changes to the Hornets’ district.
Battle of the Piney Woods hits the high school level
The annual showdown between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin, dubbed the Battle of the Piney Woods, is among the most historic rivalries in college football. With a little help from realignment, a similar rivalry could unfold at the high school level in the cities that house these two universities — Huntsville and Nacogdoches.
The Hornets and Dragons met in the first round last postseason in a game that produced the most electric atmosphere at Bowers Stadium in the past two years. And while it certainly appears to be a longshot, with Nacogdoches currently on the south end of Northeast Texas’ District 9, anything is possible in a region that has eight schools departing for new divisions.
