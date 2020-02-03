A pair of area rivals will continue to square off in league play.
The University Interscholastic League unveiled its 2020-2022 Realignment and Reclassification Monday morning, with New Waverly and Trinity still paired up in District 23-3A for basketball and volleyball. Anderson-Shiro, Cleveland Tarkington, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Hardin and Onalaska make up the rest of the district.
New Waverly also received its new football district, with not much set to change. The Bulldogs will continue to face Anderson-Shiro, Corrigan-Camden, Hemphill, Kountze and Newton in District 12-3A, Division II, with Warren being added to the league as well.
Trinity will compete in District 9-3A, Division I for football against Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, Diboll, Elkhart, Huntington and Palestine Westwood.
