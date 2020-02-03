Huntsville has received its new football district for the next two seasons.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) unveiled its 2020-2022 Reclassification and Realignment Monday morning, placing the Hornets back in District 10-5A, Division II against some familiar opponents.
Huntsville will compete against Bryan Rudder, College Station A&M Consolidated, Lamar Fulshear, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek and Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated. Of these teams, Fulshear is the only one that wasn't with Huntsville in District 10 for the past two seasons (previous league members Cleveland and Katy Paetow moved up to Division I).
