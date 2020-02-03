The Huntsville Hornets received a significant shakeup on the hardwood when the University Interscholastic League released its 2020-2022 Realignment and Reclassification on Monday morning.
Huntsville will be moving from Region III to Region II for basketball and volleyball. The Hornets are now set to compete against Jacksonville, Lufkin Nacogdoches, Tyler and Whitehouse in six-team District 16-5A.
This will mean significantly more travel for Huntsville. The Hornets have been within 60 miles of all league opponents the past two seasons in District 20. Their closest district foe will now be Lufkin — roughly 75 miles from Huntsville — with Tyler and Whitehouse both over two hours away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.