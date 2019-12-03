The conference cutoff numbers for the 2020-21 & 2021-22 UIL Reclassification & Realignment were unveiled Tuesday morning, indicating changes to come in District 10-5A, Division II.
Katy Paetow and Cleveland are poised to move up to Division I in football, with A&M Consolidated, Bryan Rudder, Huntsville, Montgomery, Lake Creek and Lamar Consolidated remaining in Division II.
In other sports, Huntsville will have three district opponents — Conroe Grand Oaks, Tomball and Willis — move up to 6A.
District realignments will be revealed in Feb. 2020.
