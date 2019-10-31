In a matchup of top Southland Conference contenders, Central Arkansas emerged victorious. As a result, the Bears have soared to the top of the league’s power rankings and created space from the rest of the competition.
After that, Sam Houston State, Nicholls, Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian and Southeastern Louisiana make up the top of the conference, without much separation heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 9 of the college football season:
1. Central Arkansas (6-2, 4-1)
Last week: 4
The Bears rode a dominant second half to a comeback win over Sam Houston State last week, securing sole possession of first place in the process. After being shutout 16-0 in the first half, Central Arkansas took control and outscored the Bearkats 29-9 over the final two quarters — with sophomore quarterback Breylin Smith, who finished the night with 405 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading the offensive outburst.
Despite the win, UCA won’t have an easy road to a Southland title. The Bears have four games left on their regular season schedule, including showdowns with Incarnate Word and Southeastern Louisiana, who are both within a game of first place. - Criswell
2. Sam Houston State (5-4, 4-2)
Last week: 1
The Bearkats are potentially three plays away from being undefeated against FCS competition, losing three such games by a combined 11 points. Each of these games have ended with Sam Houston State driving inside the opponent’s 25-yard line with an opportunity to take the lead. But instead of being 8-0 against FCS foes and sitting comfortably in the top-five, the Kats find themselves likely needing to win out to reach the postseason.
Sam Houston State’s second-half collapse can be partly attributed to being short-handed — they were forced to rotate three different players at quarterback due to injuries, and by the end of the game were down three starting defensive backs. The Bearkats have the week off, and will hope to be closer to full strength — and have starting quarterback Eric Scmhid back — when they head on the road to Abilene Christian on Nov. 9. - Criswell
3. Nicholls (4-4, 3-2)
Last week: 2
The Colonels didn’t look good offensively for the second week in a row. Four turnovers and failing to get into the end zone from the 3-yard line in the fourth quarter were huge mistakes that ultimately cost them the game against Abilene Christian. And once again, injuries continue to mount on that side of the ball, making it even more difficult to get the ship back on track.
The good news is that a lot of games fell just right to keep Nicholls in the thick of the hunt. If it can turn things around quickly, the postseason — and even a SLC title — aren’t out of reach just yet. - Gegenheimer
4. Abilene Christian (5-4, 4-3)
Last week: 5
The Wildcats made big plays when they had to, particularly on late defensive stands, and it was enough to take down Nicholls at home in overtime. ACU proved the rushing attack is legitimate with 282 yards and four touchdowns, including a 5-yard run from Tracy James to win it.
The only question is if this is enough to really push ACU into a true title-contention tier or if it’s still in the middle of the pack. At 4-3 in conference play, with games at home against SHSU and SLU to close the season, the Wildcats have a real shot. - Gegenheimer
5. Incarnate Word (5-3, 4-2)
Last week: 3
A four-game winning streak for the Cardinals came to a screeching halt last week, as they were stunned by previously winless Northwestern State. However, a win this weekend against Nicholls will get them right back in the playoff picture. - Criswell
6. SE Louisiana (4-3, 3-2)
Last week: 6
The Lions got the pick-me-up they needed against Houston Baptist last week, rolling to a 39-point road win to snap a two-game skid. Southeastern Louisiana will have its work cut out the rest of the way, though, facing three of the league’s top-six teams in the final four weeks of the regular season. - Criswell
7. McNeese (5-4, 3-3)
Last week: 7
Last Saturday’s win over Stephen F. Austin broke a seven-game road losing streak and gave them a two-game winning streak for the first time since the middle of the 2018 season. The Cowboys have taken advantage of the soft part of their schedule so far. The offense struggled for three quarters against the Lumberjacks, but absolutely dominated the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Going for a third-consecutive win won’t be easy, as Northwestern State visits Lake Charles fresh off its first victory of the season, against a good Incarnate Word team. Shelton Eppler and the Demon passing attack will provide another test for the McNeese defense, but NSU’s lack of a running game plays right into the hands of a strong Cowboy run defense. McNeese hopes to win on Senior Day and go into its bye week with a lot of momentum. - Berry
8. Lamar (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: 8
The Cardinals come off their bye week looking to pull another big upset when first-place Central Arkansas rolls into Beaumont. Down starting quarterback Jordan Hoy for the rest of the season, Lamar now turns to junior Shane Johnson, who will make his first FCS start under center. Lamar looks like a team that will idle near the middle of these rankings the rest of the way. Beating UCA would not only shake up the Southland standings once again, but give life to an otherwise lackluster season so far for Lamar. - Faye
9. Northwestern State (1-7, 1-4)
Last week: 11
The Demons have looked better each week, and finally got over the hump last Saturday win an upset win over a ranked UIW team. If they keep the momentum going, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them notch 2-3 more wins before the end of the season — three of their final four opponents are currently in the bottom half of the Southland standings. - Criswell
10. Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4)
Last week: 9
If you’ve seen SFA play this year, you can see aspects of the team that make you believe when head coach Colby Carthel says that the team will be a force in the future. Unfortunately, that won’t translate to many wins this season. The Lumberjacks have given every Southland Conference team they’ve played a run for their money. But critical mistakes and youth is definitely holding them back.
Quarterback Trae Self could develop and get better, but right now, he’s not good enough to win games on his own for SFA. The defense has improved, but they did wear down in the fourth quarter against McNeese. With four games left for the Lumberjacks, three of them come against SLC title or playoff contenders. The season finale at Northwestern State in the battle for Chief Caddo will be SFA’s best remaining chance for a win. - Berry
11. Houston Baptist (4-5, 1-4)
Last week: 10
The Huskies looked overmatched once again, falling to Southeastern Louisiana at home 52-13. Houston Baptist has lost its last three games by an average of 26.3 points. - Criswell
