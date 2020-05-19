The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Report recently and two Sam Houston State teams were in among the top programs in the country in their respective sports.
Bearkat volleyball and tennis were each recognized by the NCAA as being in the top 10 percent of teams across the country in their sports in APR, which is the NCAA's measurement of tracking academic progress of student-athletes. Both teams had a perfect 1000 for their multiyear APR.
"Achieving this wonderful honor for our program and the athletic department provides a nice positive on the heels of the suddenly shortened season," tennis coach Rob Hubbard said. "While we are always striving for excellence on the courts we are just as committed to our work in the classroom and ensuring that our student-athletes obtain their degrees. This recognition from the NCAA would not have been possible without the leadership and guidance of our AD Bobby Williams, Associate AD Chris Thompson, and the rest of the athletic department staff. I firmly believe, 'It Takes a Village.' Eat 'em up Kats!"
This is the fourth straight year the volleyball team has been in the top 10 percent. Since the 2010-11 academic year, Sam Houston State Athletics has had 16 teams earn public recognition for its APR ratings.
"I am extremely proud of our team's APR," volleyball head coach Brenda Gray said. "To be in the top 10 percent nationally is impressive. Our volleyball program strives to be the best they can be both on the court and in the classroom. I would also like to thank our academic team Chris Thompson, Jessica Payne and Heather Self for their continued support. Bearkat strong!"
Each year, the NCAA honors selected NCAA Division I sports teams by publicly recognizing their latest multiyear NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate. This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams that demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports.
The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.
