SEATTLE — After three days of the MLB Draft, two members of the 2023 Sam Houston roster have been drafted to the MLB.
Sam Houston’s Joe Redfield and Justin Wishkoski have been selected by Major League teams, giving them an opportunity to start their careers.
“It’s obviously a good representation of our program, the second player drafted from Texas was from here,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Wish has had two really good years and earned that opportunity. I am really happy for them, happy for our program and it stinks to lose them.”
Redfield, a junior from Waco, became a fourth-round pick for the Los Angeles Angels. Redfield was selected with the 111th overall pick after one year as a Bearkat.
Prior to his Bearkat tenure, Redfield played at Temple College and was a high school graduate of Waco Midway.
At Sam Houston, Redfield was the lead-off batter for a majority of the season and from that spot he shined. He would play in 61 games as a Kat where he spent most of his time in the outfield.
Redfield was second on the team with a batting average of .400 to end the season in 245 at-bats. The average was the 21st best in all of the NCAA. The only Bearkat to have more was Tyler Davis - Davis had 107 hits, which was fourth in the country and his .423 average was the fifth best in the country,
On the grass, Redfield was solid with the glove. Over the course of the season he put out 129 opponents while making three errors. He held a 97.7% fielding percentage.
“He was a table setter. We tried hitting him in all parts of the lineup and he was successful leading off,” Sirianni said. “He always set a good tone for us and usually got us off to a good start. When Joe went, the lineup kind of went.”
Wishkoski was a 16th round selection by the San Francisco Giants with pick number 480 in the draft.
Wishkoski came to the Bearkats last season after playing for Howard College for a year. The Cypress native came in and filled a much needed spot at third base for the Bearkats.
During his tenure, Wishkoski started 115 games for the Bearkats and became a staple piece of the defense and the offense - one of his most notable hits as a Bearkat was the walk-off grand slam against Abilene Christian in this year's WAC tournament.
Wishkoski’s bat was always a mainstay for Sirianni and company as he had 80 hits in both years as a Bearkat - finishing with 162 over two years. Wishkoski drove in another 95 batters for the Bearkats in those two years.
While his bat was a big piece of things, his glove at the hot corner was a staple for Sam Houston. During the WAC tournament, Wishkoski made the ESPN Top-10 with a diving catch against ACU.
In two years, he was a part of 322 put outs across the diamond. He made another 158 assists while making 19 errors in his 115 games. His total combined fielding percentage was 96.2% in two seasons.
“Wish has played competitive and hard-nosed defense for us,” Sirianni said. “I don’t remember how many RBIs he’s had over the years but I bet he’s saved twice as many. Offensively, he was our utility guy. We hit him in every spot of the lineup and he was successful wherever he was.”
Now both players have the opportunity to sign or return back to the college ranks.
Redfield previously hit the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Georgia before the draft, but with a money slot of upwards of $600,000, there is a strong chance he heads to the pros.
Wishkoski still has one more season of eligibility in college and could return back to Sam Houston if he doesn’t sign his contract. Wishkoski’s spot of 480 does not have money slotted.
“They both have made an impact in their time here at Sam, not only from a players side but being good teammates and quality men. When you leave that kind of impact on the program, you will always be welcome here. We want to see you as soon as the offseason ends,” Sirianni said.
