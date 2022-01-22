TRINITY — New Waverly girls’ basketball was able to come together to create a 32 point first quarter against Trinity and never looked back.
The Lady Dogs scored double digits in each quarter on their way to a 86-40 win over the Lady Tigers.
“When we played them the first time, it was kind of aggressive and we came out and just got points off the turnovers,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “The end of the first quarter was 34-3 and we stopped pressing and it was ongoing from there.”
The quickness the Lady Dogs were able to come out to was solely off the defense that coach Gilliam preaches to the team. With New Waverly being able to block off passing lanes, fast break points were a big factor.
With the early lead, the Lady Dogs were able to get some players some rest and try different things out during the game.
“It makes a big difference,” Gilliam noted. “I told them before the game that my goal was to get a big lead so we can back off and run some offense and run things that we need to work on. I didn’t want them to be stressed and trading baskets. That was a big thing I told them right before the game and they understood the assignment.”
Offense for New Waverly was led by senior Shay Harris, who had 43 points throughout the game and 19 in the first quarter alone. While Harris led the scoring, junior Bre Sykes added another 20 points for the Lady Dogs.
While New Waverly was able to continue scoring, the Lady Tigers were not and after their three point first quarter, it was too much to come back from.
“From day one, we’ve had active hands and got after it on defense,” Gilliam said. “They are quick and they know where to be at the right time and we don’t back off defensively. I’m not the coach to run up the score, but we played the passing lane and got steals and we scored.”
NEXT UP
The Lady Dogs have already flipped the script on their district slate and, with their one loss, will need to continue to dominate to get back to the top of the district. New Waverly will tip off at 6 p.m. against Tarkington on Tuesday.
“Our ultimate goal is to prepare for playoffs and that's what we are working for, “ Gilliam added. “We are rolling pretty well and we want to keep it that way. When you play teams twice, you know what teams are going to do, but in the playoffs, you don’t know. We are trying to get a good spot in the playoffs, so it’s important that we keep pushing the district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.