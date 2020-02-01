TRINITY — An off-night offensively doomed the Trinity Tigers’ upset hopes Friday night in front of an electric home crowd.
Trinity stumbled out of the gates, allowing No. 5 Coldspring to rattle off a 9-0 run in the opening minute of the game. The Tigers rallied, closing the gap to as little as two points, but ultimately fell 75-60.
With the loss, Trinity (6-2 in District 23-3A) falls two games behind first-place Coldspring — which is 8-0 in league play.
“We didn't play our best game," Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell said. "It's hard when you dig yourself in a 9-0 hole to start the game and are trying to fight back. We've done it all year, but it's a lot tougher when you play better teams.”
Jamarian Hall led the Tigers with 21 points, followed by Jakai Miller-Gates with 10.
Trinity returns to action Tuesday with a doubleheader at New Waverly. The girls will tip off at 6 pm., with the boys game immediately after.
