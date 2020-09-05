For nearly three quarters, Trinity looked poised to upset No. 8 Groveton.
However, mistakes on the defensive side of the field came back to haunt the Tigers who came up short against their Trinity County rival 21-20.
The Tigers (0-2) defense gained four interceptions and was a strong point in the game, but giving up big plays is where things went wrong, with the Indians (2-0) scoring all three of it’s scoring plays from at least 20 yards out.
“They had a few busts here and there,” Trinity head coach Patrick Goodman said. “We will have to make some adjustments to some formations, but other than that they did good. I was pleased.”
Senior Treylin Goodman was a constant on both sides of the ball, ending the night with 161 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, while coming up with an interception. He was not the only one making plays on the defense, either.
The Tiger defense allowed only six first half points to the Indians, which came on the first possession of the game.
On the offensive side, the team was able to keep drives alive, but penalties kept them fighting against themselves, with over 17 penalties.
“We killed ourselves with penalties,” Goodman said. “I know some of them are legit, but some of them I question. If we take away our mistakes we may be 2-0 instead of 0-2.”
Junior Kadarius Goodall and junior Cole Caldwell were strong points for the offense. Goodall rushed for an additional 82 yards, while Caldwell was able to throw for 165 yards and a score.
The Tigers will continue the season on Sept. 11 when they travel to Cleveland for a matchup against the Tarkington Longhorns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.