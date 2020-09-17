The Trinity football program is set to recognize its senior student-athletes on Friday prior to the Tigers’ home game against Anderson-Shiro.
Trinity will begin its senior night festivities at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the high school.
Teams typically hold senior night before their final home game of the regular season. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat to the 2020 season, the Tigers have decided to move the event up to this week.
Trinity head football coach and athletics director Patrick Goodman said that the team wanted to honor its seniors as early as possible, “so that if something happens they’ve been recognized.”
Senior night is not the only reason home fans will have to be excited for Friday. The Tigers, who defeated Tarkington 26-13 last week to snap a 14-game losing streak, are coming off their first win since 2018.
“It was like watching Steve Young in the 80s when he finally got the monkey off his back … it was a long time coming,” Goodman said following the win.
Senior running back and linebacker Treylin Goodman led the way for Trinity last week, rushing for 54 yards and two scores while also returning an interception for a touchdown. Kadarius Goodall rushed for the Tigers’ other touchdown and finished the night with 79 yards on the ground.
Trinity’s coach was equally impressed with his defense, which held Tarkington under 200 total yards of total offense.
“I like what our defense is doing,” the coach said. “They give up some every so often, but as a whole, they’ve been solid. They’ve been keeping us around and giving us a chance.”
