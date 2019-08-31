TRINITY — It was a tale of two halves on Friday for the Trinity Tigers, who lost to Corrigan-Camden 31-12 in their season opener.
While Trinity was able to own the first half and go into the locker room with a 12-10 lead, the Tigers couldn’t produce on offense at all in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to score 21 unanswered points.
Trinity head coach Patrick Goodman said the team needs to work on conditioning, and scoring while in the red zone.
“They’ve got to work harder, they have to push,” he said. “We have to punch through when we’re in the 5-8 yard line.”
The first of Trinity’s scores came at the 1:04 mark in the first quarter on a 49-yard pass and scamper from quarterback Grisham Vaught to wide receiver Jamarian Hall; the second on a 16-yard pass from Vaught to T.J. Jaramillo with 1:50 to go in the half. Both extra-point attempts failed.
Goodman said the team had trouble with the tandem running backs for Corrigan, Hardy Baldwin and Jaylon Hunt, who produced the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
“(The Bulldogs) have the kind of offense that will give you issues,” he said. “We got to man up, or they will smash us.”
Goodman expects the same kind of effort from their next opponent, Groveton, but plans to make some corrections in the coming week. He also said the team is better than last year’s, which went 2-8 overall and 1-5 in district.
“We’ll step up on blocks, run the plays called and tackle better,” he said. “Everything we got is there, we just got to bring it out.”
