Trinity stumbles in league opener against Diboll

TRINITY – The Trinity High School football team has transformed itself from rebuilding to a relevant program the past few seasons.
But the Tigers saw Friday night they still have room to grow.
Defending league champions Diboll beat Trinity 33-8 in the district opener for both teams, marking a loss for the Tigers after winning the past two.
The Tigers were unable to score in the first half of the game, and the offense struggled having only 58-yards and a pair of first downs.
“We didn’t hurry up ourselves offensively,” Tigers head coach Patrick Goodman said, “Inside the ten and inside the 20 we did nothing, that helps with confidence. The defense didn’t play as well but they met a good offensive line.”
The Trinity defense allowed 268 rushing yards and four scores, along with 178 yards through the air.
“We’ve always been able to get pressure,” Goodman said. “The quarterback doesn’t have time to get set, with that big line there … he has a little bit extra time to throw. We’ve gotta figure it out and tighten it up on the back end. We’ve gotta get that correction and we’ll move forward from there.”
Senior Treylin Goodman and junior Kadarius Goodall continue to be the main duo for the Tiger offense.
Treylin Goodman rused for 57 yards and the lone score of the night for the Tigers, while Goodall ran for 61 yards. The Tigers will continue to use these two as a part of the run game.
“We knew coming in that was our strength and the type of offense we are trying to do,” the coach added. “We’ve got to get our passing game going, but I mean when you get in a rhythm, we look to the run game. We are getting stopped inside the redzone … that’s something we are definitely going to have to get better at.”
With the passing game off to a slow start Patrick Goodman expects it to pick up in the next few weeks.
“We’ve got to be able to find a way when it’s time to throw, I still trust in my guys that they can throw it and catch it,” he said. “If not I don’t want to feel like it’s a wasted play.”
The Tigers will continue district play next Friday, when they travel to Coldspring-Oakhurst.
