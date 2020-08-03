After capping his high school career by helping lead the Trinity Tigers to the playoffs, Jace Stout is ready to take his game to the next level.
Stout, a first-team all-district honoree last season, signed a letter of intent over the weekend to play basketball at Centenary College.
“I'm just ready to play,” Stout said. “I love basketball and I'm ready to see how good I really am, because it's a whole different level.”
For Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell, who graduated from the school in 2012 after lettering in football, basketball, track and baseball, it was a unique opportunity to coach a player that grew up in front of his eyes.
“The unique thing about Jace is when I was in high school, he was probably 7-8 years old,” Mitchell recalled. “I just remember watching him grow up, so being able to coach him his senior year was something. I told him from the beginning of the year that it would always be special. ...
“He was such a hard worker. He kind of kept to himself, but whenever he was in the gym he always wanted to find ways to get himself and his teammates better.”
A family connection — Stout’s sister Mallory, a decorated Trinity alum, is a member of the Centenary softball team — played a part in the 6-foot-2 guard’s final decision on where to continue his basketball career.
“My sister already played softball here at Centenary, so all my family could come watch me play basketball — and I'd just have someone around,” he said. “I felt that (Centenary) was the best place for me.”
Stout will likely receive playing time at both point guard and shooting guard, something he did throughout his career at Trinity.
During his time with the Tigers, Stout was often called upon to serve as the team’s facilitator. But as he prepares to join a team with more playmakers, Mitchell sees an opportunity for his former player to excel in a new role.
“His ability to shoot the ball,” Mitchell said when asked what will allow Stout to thrive at the college level. “He knocked down a lot of deep threes for us this year. For us, especially late in the year, he had to create more. But him going to a system that will have a lot of players that are going to push him, and even some that will be better than him, he'll have a lot more open looks.”
Mitchell also believes Stout will benefit from having basketball be his sole athletic focus year-round, something he’s never done before.
“He's always played football and basketball, so he's never had a true offseason to develop and mold his skills,” the coach added. “Just him being able to focus on basketball all the time will be good for him.”
