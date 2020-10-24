ELKHART — A defensive touchdown from Marshall Sizemore set the tone early and Trinity made quick work of Elkhart with a 43-18 win on Friday.
The Tigers (4-4, 2-2) are now set up to clinch a spot in next month’s playoff with a win next week.
“We knew going into the season that if we did well in the three-game stretch against Huntington, Elkhart and Westwood then we would be in a good position to make the playoffs,” Trinity head coach Patrick Goodman said. “We got the first two, and now we have to take care of business next week.”
Trey Goodman led Trinity’s offense with a pair of touchdown runs, while Cole Caldwell added a score off a quarterback sneak. The Tigers also saw production from a handful of junior varsity players, that stepped up to put the game away.
Trinity will host Westwood next week in district play.
