Trinity overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get their second win of the season Friday, with a 14-12 win over Anderson-Shiro.
The Tigers wouldn’t even find pay dirt until the 6:28 mark in the fourth quarter, making it an emotional victory for head coach Patrick Goodman.
“I’m happy with how they fought back,” Goodman said. “When we went down 12-0 with 6:48, we were still hanging around defensively. They had been carrying us all game, and we finally found some plays that we'd been running and they finally started clicking. So it worked out in the end.”
Senior Treylin Goodman and junior Fidencio Ruiz both had sacks on the night, as the Tiger defense held the Fighting Owls to only 124-yards. They were still able to come through when they needed it the most.
“That front line did another great job and our secondary didn’t give up anything.” Goodman added.
Junior Kadarius Goodall and Treylin Goodman hit the century mark for rushing yards in the game, despite playing both sides of the ball.
“We told them when we got the ball they [Owls] defense had to stop us,” the coach assed. “We told them ‘this is gut-check time’ Trey at quarterback and KD [Goodall] at tailback, you’re tired but you gotta go, we all gotta go now. Basically, just gut-check time.”
Goodall had 116 rush yards on the night and scored the first touchdown for the Tigers.
“Just doing what the coach taught me,” Goodall said about his rushing score. “Never give up and just believe in the team ... that’s what I was doing.”
This win is the first time since the 2017 season that the Tigers have won in back-to-back games.
“We just have to keep doing what we're told at practice,” Goodall added. “Everybody just keep showing, doing what coach Goodman tells us, practice hard, condition hard and we’ll be alright.”
The Tigers will remain at home next week for the start of district play with kickoff at 7 p.m. against Diboll.
