Trinity’s goal of reaching the postseason remains in play at the midway point of the district competition.
After back-to-back losses, the Trinity Tigers got back into the win column Friday night as they held off Huntington for a 28-15 victory. The win was the first for Trinity in district play and gives the Tigers an opportunity to vie for a playoff spot.
“The kids played really hard tonight,” Tiger head coach Patrick Goodman said. “We knew that we had more speed and knew that we could attack them. Huntington was able to mix it up with the run and the pass to keep us off balanced, but we made a few good defensive stops when we needed to make them.”
The Tigers (3-4, 1-2) will travel to Elkhart next week, when they face the winless Elks.
“This win put us back in it, but we have to take care of business next week,” Goodman added.
