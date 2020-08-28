HEARNE — The Trinity High School football team may have been its own worst enemy Friday night.
A plethora of miscues and turnovers resulted in a quick start for Hearne in a 27-14 loss.
“Overall, I’m proud of our effort, but we had a lot of mental errors,” Trinity head coach Patrick Goodman said. “We had plenty of scoring opportunities, but just made too many mistakes and couldn’t capitalize.”
Hearne jumped ahead quickly with two early scores to gain a 14-0 advantage. Trey Goodman answered in the second quarter with a rushing score and subsequent conversion to bring the Tigers within six.
However, a Hearne score just before halftime would push the game out of reach for Trinity, who would only score once more off a 20-yard reception from Zion Minor.
“I think last year or the year before we would have shut it down,” Goodman added about his team competing for four quarters. “Hopefully this is something that we can correct and build on.”
The Tigers will square off against their Trinity County rivalry next week when they host Groveton.
