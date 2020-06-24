Trinity Independent School District has suspended its summer workout program for the rest of the month following positive COVID-19 tests, a source confirmed to The Item on Wednesday.
The school district announced Tuesday in an email addressed to Trinity ISD parents and guardians that a coach and senior student had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both had participated in summer workouts, while the coach had also helped with the weekly food distribution program at Lansberry Elementary.
Trinity ISD contacted the Department of State Health Services immediately upon learning of the positive cases. The state agency recommended to “have all those in direct contact with the coach or student to seek out a COVID-19 testing site.”
The statement from the Trinity ISD superintendent's office also encouraged parents of students that have taken part in the summer workout program to schedule an appointment to be tested. Public COVID-19 testing continues through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Those seeking an appointment must pre-register at txcovidtest.org, or by calling (512) 883-2400.
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texas residents to wear masks, as cases in the state continue to surge. Texas surpassed 5,000 new positive tests in a single day for the first time Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.