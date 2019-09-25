Two traditional Southland Conference powers will reunite Saturday in a game with major implications on both sides.
The Sam Houston State Bearkats and McNeese Cowboys are set to meet for the first time since 2016 this weekend in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as both reach a pivotal moment in their season. The Kats are looking to go 2-0 in league play after rolling past Incarnate Word 45-6 in their Southland opener, while the Cowboys are seeking their first conference win of the Sterlin Gilbert following a 17-10 loss to Abilene Christian last week.
One of the most iconic venues in FCS football — Cowboys Stadium, also known as The Hole — will serve as the backdrop for this showdown between the Southland’s winningest FCS playoff performers.
“I remember the very first time we played there how excited I was to play in The Hole,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “If you’re a fan of FCS football, you know it’s one of the great venues in the country. They’re very successful there and get a great turnout. In their mind, they can’t go 0-2 in conference … and our kids feel if we play like we did last weekend, we’re going to be tough to beat. There’s a lot of excitement.”
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, the league leader with three interceptions is one of the many Bearkat players that have never faced the Cowboys. The junior is looking forward to showing off the talents of a group that leads the Southland in nearly every statistical category, including total defense, rushing defense, third-down defense and points allowed.
“A lot of us haven’t played McNeese before — I for one haven’t,” McCollum said. It’s exciting to see their fan base and how rich the tradition is, and I’m excited to finally be able to showcase to them what we can do.”
One of the few Bearkats that have played against McNeese is senior receiver Nathan Stewart, who has fond memories of playing against the Cowboys. When the two teams met at Bowers Stadium in 2016, Stewart — then a freshmen — hauled in 12 catches for a Southland record 268 yards and three touchdowns. The Dallas native enters his final game against the Cowboys riding plenty of momentum, coming off a 187-yard, three-touchdown performance in which he became the league’s all-time leading receiver.
And Stewart is hardly the only part of the passing game coming off a big performance for the Bearkats. Sophomore Dee Bowens and freshman Ife Adeyi each added over 100 receiving yards and a score, while sophomore Eric Schmid passed for 531 yards and five touchdowns in his first game as the team’s full-time quarterback.
The Kats will receive a much better glimpse of where they stand offensively after going up against a McNeese defense that is regarded as one of the best in the conference.
“Coming off a win, there’s always a lot of confidence,” Schmid said. “We just have to keep moving forward and keep working on execution.”
As Sam Houston State and McNeese attempt to make a run at the postseason, after last year featured a rare missed appearance from both, Saturday’s game could be reflected on as a turning point.
For the Bearkats, the opportunity to build separation from the pack before next week’s presumed win over Stephen F. Austin is paramount. It’s an equally important moment for McNeese, who is “hungry” to bounce back from last week’s loss — and with back-to-back games Top 25 against Central Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana coming up, in desperate need of a win..
“It left a bad taste in our mouth,” McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings told the American-Press. “People had to sit back on the bus ride home and think about it for eight hours, so I feel like they got their minds right. We should come out here on Saturday and you should see it in our play.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
