In a year that featured an abundance of success for Sam Houston State baseball and softball, arguably the biggest win for both teams fell on the same evening.
On May 17, Bearkat softball opened NCAA Tournament play with a showdown against Texas on the Longhorns’ home turf. A few hours later back in Huntsville, the Kats would attempt to clinch a Southland Conference baseball title in the regular-season finale against Northwestern State.
By the end of the night, both teams had notched their biggest victory of the season.
Playing in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2007, SHSU softball fell behind 1-0 in the fourth inning. Senior ace Lindsey McLeod locked the Longhorns down otherwise, however, setting the stage for a two-run blast in the sixth by Tiffany Thompson that lifted the Kats to a 2-1 victory.
“It gave us an opportunity to show what this team, university and athletics department are about,” head coach Garrett Valis said after the game. “We’ve been able to watch a lot of our teams have success over the years ... and that type of thing rubs off on athletes. These ladies have been watching that and wanted to be a part of doing something that special.”
Meanwhile, the Bearkat baseball team entered the final day of the regular season needing one win out of a doubleheader to clinch the Southland title.
Northwestern State took the first game of the twinbill, and had the Kats tied heading into the bottom of the ninth. Star freshman Colton Cowser stepped to the plate and shot an RBI single down the left field line, scoring Riley McKnight to secure a 5-4 walk-off victory.
“It was another at-bat,” Cowser said. “I knew what was at stake. I knew we only had one out. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t hit into a double-play.’ When I got to two strikes I was just trying to put it in play, and good things happen when you put a good swing on a pitch.”
With the baseball conference title clinched, Sam Houston State officially locked up its second straight Commissioner’s Cup.
“It kind of fits the whole spring,” SHSU athletics director Bobby Williams said. “It was a lot of different things that were really exciting, and everything kind of came together. ... It’s great to see the student-athletes and coaches, and all the hard work that goes into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.