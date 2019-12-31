The Sam Houston State Bearkats claimed their second straight Commissioner’s Cup in 2019, but their success was hardly limited to Southland Conference competition.
For four Bearkat student-athletes, 2019 marked a year that they would showcase their talents to a national audience — and in some cases on the global stage.
Sam Houston State track and field standout Clayton Fritsch delivered one of the most impressive seasons in school history, and as a result earned the opportunity to compete against some of the best athletes in the world.
The Sealy native ended his sophomore season with a third-place finish in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships — the highest finish at the event in Sam Houston State track and field history. He went on to compete at the Pan American Games, USATF Outdoor Championships and U-23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Championships, winning gold and setting a meet record at the latter.
SHSU baseball also had an athlete earn international recognition, as freshman phenom Colton Cowser followed up Southland Hitter of the Year honors by becoming the first player in program history to make the Team USA Collegiate National Team. He was even named the MVP of the USA vs Cuba International Friendship Series after batting .438 with six runs scored.
Meanwhile, the Bearkats’ golf program was represented on a national scale with trips to the NCAA Regionals for both teams and prestigious amateur opportunities for a pair of golfers.
Hanna Alberto, who was named Southland Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, competed in the Inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She also won the 2019 Women’s Texas Amateur, and was recently named the 2019 Texas Golf Association Amateur of the Year.
For the men’s team, Will Holcomb went from a Southland standout to a national sensation. The Crockett native became the first player in school history to reach match play at the U.S. Amateur, going all the way to the semifinals of the storied event.
