A group that in many ways personified what it means to be a ‘true team’ is the subject of The Item’s No. 5 sports story of 2019.
Sam Houston State men’s basketball notched its first Southland Conference title in a decade last season, overcoming a sluggish start with a historic win streak.
The Bearkats started out the year 4-8 before securing a 30-point win over Texas Lutheran in their final non-conference tuneup. This marked the start of a win streak that lasted nearly two months before ending at 13 games — tied for the third-longest in the country at the time.
With a school-record 12 straight wins to start Southland Conference play, the Kats rolled to their first league title in a decade. And although the team came up short in the conference tournament, Sam Houston State ended the season with its first-ever NIT appearance — nearly upsetting host TCU in the opening round.
“It was a true team,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “Someone was always stepping up and making something happen. It was disappointing we didn’t get the tournament win, but we got to go to the NIT for the first time and won a conference championship.
“They represented us at such a high level. They were a great group of young men to be around, and Jason has always represented this university at a high level. It’s been very special, and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished in men’s basketball the last 20 years or so.”
Senior guard Cameron Delaney was named the Southland’s 2019 Player of the Year, while junior forward Kai Mitchell took home Newcomer of the Year honors. Senior guard Josh Delaney was also recognized, being named to the all-conference third team after leading the Southland in assists.
Despite this abundance of individual success, however, the Kats’ team-first mentality is what head coach Jason Hooten will remember most from an unforgettable 2019 run.
“This is the best team I’ve ever coached as far as team,” Hooten remarked following the NIT loss to TCU. “We were talented, maybe not the most talented I’ve ever had, but this is the epitome of what a team is right here. I’ve never coached a group of guys (like this). All they cared about was winning and playing together … I want every coach in the country, for one time in their career, to be able to experience what I’ve been able to experience this year.
“We started off the year and had a couple of things here and there selfish-wise. We got those things taken care of and not one time have we worried about who wants to score and who got shots — and that’s hard to say when you have a guy that was player of the year in your league … There’s a difference between a good team, a great team and a special team,” Hooten added. “This team was special. Absolutely.”
