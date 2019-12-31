The Item’s most read article from the 2019 football season comes in at No. 2 on our list of the top sports stories from the past year.
Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Huntsville Hornets — District 10-5A, Division II’s preseason favorite — needed wins over Montgomery Lake Creek and Bryan Rudder to make the playoffs. The Hornets did just that.
Huntsville blew out both teams by a combined 51 points, securing the league’s No. 4 seed and a rematch with District 9 champ Marshall — which the Hornets rallied to beat in the 2018 Region III championship. There was no revenge on this mid-November night, as Huntsville went on the road and throttled its opponent 35-12 to secure a bi-district title.
Marshall possessed one of the top offensive weapons in the state in senior Savion Williams, — a receiver-turned-quarterback with multiple Power 5 offers that amassed over 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. The Mavericks’ star was no match for a ferocious Huntsville defense, however, completing 6 of 12 passes for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for just 27 yards.
Unable to answer Huntsville’s defensive pressure, Marshall didn't take a snap in Hornet territory until the final drive of the game.
Senior Matthew Southern completed 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards while rushing for 19 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running backs Cameron Myers and Tristan Riggins helped close out the win down the stretch, combining for three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
