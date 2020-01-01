The Walker County sports scene had no shortage of storylines throughout the past year, but a pair of unblemished basketball runs stand out among the rest.
Huntsville’s boys and girls basketball found perfection in league play during the 2018-19 season, with each posting 16-0 records against District 20-5A competition. As a result, these district title runs have claimed the No. 1 spot among The Item’s top sports stories of 2019.
First-year head coach LaToya Bennett led the girls back to the top of the league after missing out on first by one game the previous season. In a testament to the Lady Hornets’ dominance, they outscored district opponents 964-410 with only two league games being decided by less than 10 points.
Meanwhile, head coach Jay Oliphant helped secured a second straight district championships for the boys. They Hornets won their district games by an average of 19.5 points, with seniors Jadun McCarty and T'Vondre Sweat both earning postseason awards.
The marked the first time both programs went undefeated in district play during the same season.
