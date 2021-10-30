STEPHENVILLE — Eric Schmid threw five touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for 189 yards and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston rolled past Tarleton 45-27 on Saturday for the Bearkats' 17th straight victory.
The Bearkats (7-0, 4-0 WAC-ASUN Challenge) were able to use a 14-point second quarter to the victory.
Despite the early struggles in the Bearkat secondary in the first quarter, Texans quarterback Steven Duncan was able to pick them apart for over 150 yards in the first quarter and two scores. Then the Bearkats locked it down.
Duncan finished with 403 yards and four scores.
The Bearkat defense also shut down the run game early, limiting the Texans (4-4, 1-2 WAC) to just an average of 2.7 yards per carry.
Offensively, the Kats looked like a champion winning team again.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid looked back to normal and passed for 298 yards before getting pulled in the final quarter.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest was a solid target, with fellow receiver Jequez Ezzard being covered for most of the night. Chrest grabbed 137 yards and set up some big plays.
It was sophomore Ife Adeyi’s night for the Kats. He was able to come down with three touchdowns for Sam Houston and 67 yards through the air.
While Schmid was able to fling the ball, the running game is what allowed it to open up. Junior back Ramon Jefferson broke it open with 178 yards on the ground. Schmid also found his legs again he finished the game rushing for 42 yards and a score.
NEXT GAME
Sam Houston will return home for another WAC matchup against Dixie State on Nov. 6.
