The Alpha Omega Academy Lions overcame their toughest district test yet on Saturday, with a last-second block from senior guard Abed Shamas sealing the victory.
Top-ranked Alpha Omega allowed No. 3 Galveston O’Connell to climb back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, and briefly fell behind before sending the game to overtime. The Lions took control from there, however, and held on for a 63-60 win in front of their home crowd.
AOA improved to 21-6 overall and 6-0 in league play with the victory.
“Any team like that, you can't let up,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “They're always going to try to make a comeback, which they did. They took the lead and it was a dog fight. We had to scratch and claw just to get it to overtime. A couple of big shots fell for us in overtime so we managed to pull it out.
“This was a big win for us.”
The Lions built a three-point lead in the final minute of overtime, thanks to clutch free throws from junior Wade Williams and sophomore Harrison Allen. Galveston O’Connell got the ball back with a chance to send the game to a second OT, but Shamas swatted away a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure the win for Alpha Omega.
“I was just trying my best not to foul him, because we didn't want to give them a chance at all,” Shamas said. “I got lucky. He was way ahead of me and I had to sprint as fast as I could.”
Williams led the Lions with a game-high 36 points, while Allen added 20.
“Wade has always been kind of our go-to guy,” Jones said. “He didn't have the best second half ... and got out of his game a little bit, but Harrison hit some huge shots for us. He's a pure shooter. They were paying attention to him and he still got loose and hit a couple toward the end.”
“I knew Wade would get in a rhythm again,” Allen added. “I just felt like I needed to get us that spark back.”
AOA returns to action Tuesday with a road game at Briarwood.
